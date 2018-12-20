£250.000 renovation for Carrick family home of seventh US president

A £250,000 renovation project is nearing completion at one of Carrick’s tourist attractions which is set to safeguard its future.

The Andrew Jackson Cottage at Boneybefore has been given a new thatched roof as well as repairs to its whitewashed walls, wooden beams, installation of new heated flooring and new paving.

: Cllr Wilson, MEABC's Shirin Murphy alongside Mayor Cllr Millar, Cllr Billy Ashe MBE and MEABC's Colin Morrison at Andrew Jackson Cottage

The Andrew Jackson Cottage is named after the seventh president of the United States.

The building, an Ulster-Scots farmhouse, built in the 1750s, was home to Andrew Jackson’s parents before they left for a new life in South Carolina.

The attraction is due to reopen in 2019.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr. Lindsay Millar said: “The Andrew Jackson Cottage is one of our must-see destinations for visitors to Mid and East Antrim.

“We are hugely proud of our links to the seventh president of the United States, and when making a visit to the cottage, you really are stepping back in time to the 1750s.

“These extensive works and investment from council shows how committed we are to continually developing our tourism and hospitality industry.

“This sector continues to be a real success story with visitors flocking from around the world to take in our renowned attractions including the magnificent Carrickfergus Castle, the stunning Gobbins cliff path, key sites from the iconic Game of Thrones and of course our world-class spa resort in Galgorm.

“This work will protect this invaluable attraction for generations to come.

“Regenerating Carrickfergus is one of our recently announced City Deal projects which could see £80m invested in the area.

“Tourism has a huge part to play in these plans and projects like this bolster Council’s dedication to boost this sector and the local economy.”

Last year, the adjacent US Rangers Museum was the recipient of a substantial award from the US Embassy’s small grants programme for their innovative programme which supported the refurbishment of the museum on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the elite American commando unit formed in the town in June 1942.

The museum, operated by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, opened in 1994, following a 50th anniversary reunion, which saw more than a dozen veterans from the 1st Battalion, US Rangers revisit the place of their unit’s birth and share their memories to create a permanent exhibition centre which explores the unit’s history.