30 high tech jobs for Belfast as global business invests for growth

Up to 30 high quality jobs are to be created in Belfast with the announcement of a £1.3 million investment in the city as part of a global rebrand by international tech firm Assystem Technologies.

The French based firm and partners including SQS Ireland are relaunching under the name Expleo in a move the designed to help the business expand its footprint, particularly in Germany, North America and India.

The Belfast expansion comes as part of an overall dross border investment that will bring 120 new posts in Dublin.

Leveraging SQS’ established track record in delivering quality assurance and testing expertise at its Digital labs based in Catalyst Inc, formerly the Science Park, Expleo will focus on the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, aerospace, automobile and government industries as key growth areas in the future.

Hiring for the roles has now begun, with the company seeking experts in robotics, quality engineering, DevOps, project management and business agility.

The Digital Labs facility in Belfast provides digital software engineering and governance services to global clients.

Further services include automation and robotics, security and performance engineering, business intelligence and DevOps.

The team also offers a research and development function, as well as on-demand remote technical services, to the wider Group.

“We are delighted to become Expleo today and to mark the beginning of this exciting new chapter with jobs and investment in Northern Ireland,” said Rob McConnell, director and global head of Digital Labs, Expleo.

“We have a wealth of incredibly talented and educated people in Northern Ireland and they will be key to our future growth and success.

“There is a rich digital ecosystem within the island of Ireland and we look forward to becoming an even greater driving force at the heart of it.”

The move comes 18 months after Assystem Technologies took over the operations of Assystem’s Global Product Solutions division and made a series of acquisitions, including SQS.

The firm currently employs 15,000 people in more than 25 countries.

“All businesses are in a technology race,” said Expleo CEO Olivier Aldrin.

They need to transform their operating model by securing access to both leading-edge technologies and deep industry knowledge.

“We have made a bold move to help our clients win this race by becoming Expleo, a new breed of technology partner that offers end-to-end, integrated engineering, quality services and management consulting for digital transformation.

“Our new brand reflects our ambition to be the trusted partner that our clients need to rapidly deliver innovation at scale.”