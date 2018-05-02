£30m redevelopment underway at The Junction

Retail and leisure park, The Junction has begun a multi-million-pound redevelopment scheme as building work commences for a new McDonald’s restaurant and drive thru.

The fast food outlet is the first project in a series of developments that received outline planning late last year at the Antrim based centre.

As part of the scheme, there are plans for new retail units, two new drive thru’s, cafes and restaurants, new road infrastructure and an extensive new landscaping plan aimed at making The Junction Northern Ireland’s largest shopping and leisure destination owners the Lotus Group has claimed.

The firm also owns the former Outlet at Banbridge recebtlt rebranded The Boulevard.

The new restaurant will occupy around 4,700sqft and is expected to open late 2018.

It will be the first operator in the new food zone outside the Omniplex and will bring significant job opportunities to The Junction.

More details are expected in the coming months about further food and leisure operators at the site.

“We are delighted to begin phase one of our redevelopment with the construction of a McDonald’s restaurant and drive thru,” said Alastair Coulson, a director of the Lotus Group which bought the retail park in 2016.

“McDonald’s is a popular place to fuel up for a shopping trip, so this is the perfect place to begin the first phase of our major regeneration project and it is exciting to see our vision for The Junction coming to life.”

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “Construction for a new McDonald’s restaurant at The Junction in Antrim has begun, with completion due in late 2018.”