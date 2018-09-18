£3m caravan park project to boost tourism in Co Antrim

Proposals for the development of a caravan park at Shane’s Castle, close to the shores of Lough Neagh in Co Antrim, have been approved by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s planning committee.

The committee has granted planning permission for Blair’s Caravans Ltd to create a caravan park on a seven-acre site at Castle Road, on the eastern edge of the Shane’s Castle Estate.

The proposed park – a £3 million investment – would feature 110 static caravans, 52 spots for touring caravans and 10 camping cabins.

“Once operational, it is anticipated it will support over 30 new jobs locally, including four people to be employed directly at the park,” a council statement said.

Following the decision, committee chairman Councillor Henry Cushinan said: “This is a fantastic investment in the tourism infrastructure of our borough. The development will create more high quality options for people to visit and stay in our borough, also using the gateway of Belfast International Airport.”

Tourism is estimated to have generated £38m for the Antrim and Newtownabbey economy in 2016.