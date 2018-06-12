40 jobs on the way as firms aim for export growth

Six manufacturing firms around the province are to create 40 jobs as they prepare for export growth.

With support from Invest NI, Big Picture Joinery, Mango Bikes, Amphora NDT, Carey Cleaning Machines Ltd, Gault Engineering and Premier Protective Coatings Ltd have each been working on growth projects aimed at increasing their overseas sales performance.

Making the announcement on a visit to Carey Cleaning Machines in Ballymena, Moira Loughran, Invest NI’s Eastern and North Eastern Regional Manager said growing the indigenous manufacturing base was at the core of the agency’s business strategy.

“I am delighted that we are supporting six Northern Ireland manufacturing firms to create 41 new jobs in an effort to help these companies drive growth in turnover and increase their export sales,” she said.

“These investments demonstrate that despite the global challenges facing certain areas of manufacturing, there is real opportunity for growth.

“In fact, based on data collected as part of our business strategy monitoring, the Advanced Engineering & Manufacturing sector saw the largest jobs growth on the previous year.

The companies concerned are making investments totalling £3.7 and jobs that once in place will generate almost £1.2million in annual salaries for the economy.”

Carey Cleaning Machines is investing over £1.1million to help in its strategic growth and increase sales in ROI. Invest NI has offered the company support of £49,000 to create seven jobs and enhance its marketing capabilities.

The investment also includes a significant capital build and equipment investment.

“Our focus is on providing the most effective assistance to our businesses to support the development of our economy. This support is ensuring these companies have the resources available to compete more effectively and successfully, particularly in markets outside Northern Ireland.”