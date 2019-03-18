£45m retirement village given green light for Carrick

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s planning committee has approved plans for a £45m retirement village at Belfast Road in Carrick.

The recommendation was approved at a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday following a deferral.

East Antrim DUP has welcomed what it has described as a “much-needed investment” for Carrickfergus.

Proposals include accommodation providing 321 units, a medical centre with 40 “assisted living” units above the premises as well as a 94-bed nursing home, a spa/well-being centre and “park and ride” facility.

The scheme, which was first unveiled in 2017, is believed to be Northern Ireland’s first dedicated retirement and assisted living village.

Part of the new development would be located on the site of the former Courtaulds factory.

It is expected to include detached, semi-detached, three-storey and two-storey houses and bungalows and landscaping to include a bowling green.