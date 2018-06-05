50 jobs as Co Armagh firm makes £9m investment

Fifty new jobs are to be created in Portadown with the announcment that Derry Refrigerated Transport is to embark on a £9 million expansion programme.

The firm, one of the leading refrigerated transport distributors on the island of Ireland is celebrating almost 20 years in business with the creation of a new hub spanning more than 10 acres and hailed as the first of its kind on the island of Ireland.

The family run company that supplies to Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom, has also announced the recent majority acquisition of Brennan Refrigerated Transport in Waterford, which will see a further five lorries added to Derry’s already prolific fleet of 60.

“This investment will allow us to build on the platform we have established during our 20 years in the industry and will enable us to provide wider and more tailored services to our clients,” said managing director Patrick Derry.

“We are delighted to be able to create employment for the local area once our new hub is complete and we are looking forward to expanding further into the Irish market.”

“Our customers have been extremely loyal to us since starting out 20 years ago with only one lorry and we want to continue to enhance our relationship by offering them something extra.

“We are hopeful that this recent investment will establish Derry as the go-to refrigerated transport company in Ireland.”

Speaking about the investment, brand ambassador and Olympic winning boxer, Paddy Barnes said, “It’s excellent to see the investment that Patrick and the team is making to not only the company, but to the local area.

“For as long as I have been working with Patrick, his commitment to his customers and employees has been second to none and I’m looking forward to seeing the end result of the team’s hard work.”

Derry Refrigerated Transport currently employ 200 people at their Portadown site since moving due to expansion in 2013.

The company has been recognised for their sustainability practices by winning the Greener, Safer Fleet Award at the Export and Freight Awards in 2016 and ‘Fleet of the Year’ at the 2017 awards.