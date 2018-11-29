50 new graduate jobs offered by Deloitte

Deloitte is offering offers 50 graduates opportunities in cutting edge technology consulting, it has emerged.

Initiating their largest ever graduate academy programme, Deloitte is offering 50 graduates the opportunity to get involved in industry-leading technology consulting areas.

Supported by the Department for the Economy, participants will receive 10 weeks of industry-relevant pre-employment training at Belfast Metropolitan College and a guaranteed interview with Deloitte upon successful completion of the course.

Ann Williamson, Head of Employer Skills at the Department for the Economy, says the new Academy is an excellent opportunity for graduates: “The Deloitte NI Technology Assured Skills Academy offers graduates the chance to gain pre-employment training from Belfast Met that will equip them for a career working with cutting edge technology.

“Assured Skills Academies help ensure there are people with the right skills available to businesses, enabling them to provide quality employment and career opportunities while supporting economic growth. This year more than 1,300 jobs have been promoted through Assured Skills Academies and we are continuing to work with businesses, Further Education colleges and universities to deliver further Academies across a range of sectors.”

Applications for the Deloitte NI Technology Assured Skills Academy are open until Friday 7 December 2018. Applicants must have a minimum 2:2 degree in any discipline and no previous experience is required. For more information and to apply visit: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/assured-skills