50 new jobs as Home Bargains comes to Ballymoney

A leading UK retailer is creating up to 50 jobs at a new store in Ballymoney.

Home Bargains has invested over £750,000 in its Castle Retail Park outlet, which will be officially opened at 9am on Saturday.

Joe Morris, operations director at Home Bargains, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching our first store in Ballymoney and look forward to welcoming customers through the doors.”

The 15,000 sq ft store, which is adjacent to Tesco, with Lidl and SuperValu nearby, will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

Joe added: “Castle Retail Park will be a great location for us and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”

Opening approximately 50 stores a year, Home Bargains is bucking current trends in the industry.