£500m worth of contracts available to local SMEs

SMEs from around the province will have a chance to build connections with public sector buyers, who between them have contracts worth up to £500 million at an event hosted by cross border jobs agency InterTradeIreland.

The Meet the Buyer event is aimed at encouraging more firms to take up the opportunities that engagement in public procurement can bring.

Among the buyers taking part are the Education Authority, which has a budget of around £98m for supplies and services alone with a further £200m plus allowance for minor capital works, and Translink, with a a budget of £70m for supplies and non-infrastructure services and a further £80m for construction works, services, maintenance, vehicles and IT.

InterTradeIreland will also launch its ‘NI Local Authority Under Threshold’ booklet at the event at Armagh City Hotel on June 13; a comprehensive document setting out how NI Councils procure and the threshold levels applied.

“In addition to contracts that must be tendered, there is also a wealth of business opportunities for local companies in terms of smaller pieces of work, which are deemed ‘under threshold’ and subject to less complex processes, for example, public authorities might typically gain three independent quotes for works or services up to £15,000,” said InterTradeIreland spokesman Grant Gilmore,