£5m contract as Around Noon continues to expand its UK and Ireland business

Newry-based food-on-the-go business Around Noon has secured a new £5 million contract as the fast-growing company expands its business across the UK and Ireland.

The deal with Topaz follows Around Noon’s recent acquisition of London-based company Chef-in-a-Box.

Around Noon has been in business for more than 25 years and employs over 300 people. It supplies a broad range of high-quality sandwiches, wraps, salads and fruit pots under its Scribbles brand.

It has clients in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and England, particularly greater London, and expects to reach £20m in turnover this year.

The food-to-go market in the UK and Ireland is growing very quickly. In the UK, it is estimated to be worth over £16billion, driven in part by the rise of little-and-often shopping, and the popularity of coffee culture.

Gareth Chambers, CEO of Around Noon, says: “2017 has been a very strong year for Around Noon, as we have won a number of significant contracts in the UK and Ireland, and have expanded our business with the acquisition of Chef-in-a-Box in London.”

“We are delighted to be working with Topaz to launch a fresh new grab and go range of artisan food,” he adds.

Earlier this year, Around Noon won an unprecedented three awards at the Sammies - organised by the British Sandwich Association - in London, including the prestigious awards’ Innovation Category, Seasonal Category, and Overall New Sandwich of the Year award.

Collecting two awards at the recent UTV Business Eye awards, including the evening’s top prize, ‘Company of the Year’, Around Noon was also named one of the UK’s fastest-growing companies when it secured a place within the recently-revealed Sunday Times Virgin Fast Track 100 earluier this month