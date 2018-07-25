£80k towards company’s ambitious growth plans in aerospace industry

A Carrick company operating in the highly competitive aerospace sector has received financial support towards its ambitious growth plans.

IPC Mouldings, which has worked in the aircraft interiors industry for 24 years, has secured of an offer of more than £80,000 through the Rural Development Programme.

Aerospace is the UK’s second fastest growing export sector - worth $21.5bn (£16.3bn) last year - with projected growth potentially generating an extra £796m a year.

Joanne Liddle, managing director of the Kilroot-based company, said: “IPC is continually investing in new equipment, processes and technology to ensure a sustainable future. The grant offer will assist in the company’s growth plan and fund additional machinery to include high-tech Injection moulding machines and a CNC Vertical Lathe.

“We extend our thanks to the Mid and East Antrim Local Action Group (LAG) Board and would encourage other rural businesses to avail of the financial support on offer.”

The Rural Business Investment Scheme offers financial support of up to 50 per cent to eligible rural businesses. Grants range from £5,000 up to £90,000 and can support capital works, equipment, technical support and marketing.

Ms Liddle is also a member of the Manufacturing Taskforce launched by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to rejuvenate and re-energise the manufacturing industry by using the expertise of companies in this area.

Currently employing 31 people, IPC Mouldings was set up in 1994 and specialises in injection moulding with its components visible in a high percentage of aircraft seats.

Victor Harte, Mid and East Antrim LAG Board chairman, said: “The Mid and East Antrim LAG is extremely eager to help rural businesses and groups in this borough to avail of our funding. We welcome and encourage the growth of companies such as IPC Mouldings and can clearly recognise the benefits that the Rural Business Investment Schemes can bring. We wish Joanne and her team every success in the future.”

To find out more, telephone 028 2563 3266 or email rdp@midandeastantrim.gov.uk