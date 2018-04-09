AC Marriott opens bringing 80 new jobs to Belfast

Belfast’s latest hotel has opened as the AC by Marriott bringing 188 new rooms and 80 new jobs for the city at its £25 million City Quays development.

AC Hotels by Marriott, the international lifestyle brand with over 100 properties world-wide,

Situated on the waterfront by the river Lagan, the hotel is the US company’s first on the island of Ireland and has opened on schedule.

“Belfast has established itself as a leading business, hospitality and tourism destination and we are delighted that Marriott International is entering Northern Ireland with the opening of AC Belfast,” said John Licence, VP for premium and select brands europe, Marriott International.

“As our portfolio expands, we continue to seek design-driven properties that offer our creative and entrepreneurial guests distinctive architecture and thoughtful design that is both affordable and accessible, and this hotel is a perfect example of that.”

Owned and developed by Belfast Harbour, one of the more striking features of the new hotel is the almost entirely glazed façade giving 360-degree views of Belfast Lough and the wider cityscape.

It is has also attracted attention since it was confirmed that the hotel would feature the restaurant Novelli at City Quays backed by the multi-Michelin-starred chef, Jean-Christophe Novelli.

“The doors are now open, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome our Belfast guests in the inimitable AC Hotels’ way,” said Lisa Steele, AC Hotel Belfast general manager.