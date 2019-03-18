Accountants honour for Sir Desmond Lorimer

Chartered Accountants Ireland has recognised one of its most distinguished members, Sir Desmond Lorimer, for his significant contribution to the profession and to public life in Northern Ireland.

Sir Desmond Lorimer was invited to address the Institute’s Council members on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of his Presidency of the Institute. Sir Desmond is acknowledged as one of the most influential Chartered Accountants of his time, and a leading light in the business world.

As well as a successful career in practice, then in manufacturing, Sir Desmond played a key role in public life in Northern Ireland. He became the first ever Chairman of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, then the first ever Chairman of the Industrial Development Board, before then taking on the task of privatising the electricity industry in Northern Ireland.

“Sir Desmond is one of the pillars of the community whose contribution to the Northern Ireland economy has been immense,” said Feargal McCormack, president of Chartered Accountants Ireland.

“As a young Chartered Accountant, he was certainly one of people who I very much looked up to. He is a great ambassador for our Institute and a fantastic example of the lasting impact that our members can make in their career”.