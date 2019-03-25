Adding Mid and East Antrim’s hidden gems to international ‘bucket lists’

The Gobbins, Carrickfergus Castle and backdrops to the Game of Thrones are among attractions being added to ‘bucket lists’ around the globe.

The tourism gems are being showcased as far afield as America, Australia, New Zealand and China in a new campaign, Shaped by Sea and Stone.

They are also being promoted much closer to home, including in the heart of Belfast.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council says it is being forward-looking in using an array of tools to make sure the world knows the borough is a must-visit.

A destination website has been developed, social media campaigns rolled out and the visitor guide has been given a new look.

The council is also working with local government partners, Tourism Ireland, Tourism Northern Ireland and the trade to further promote the area.

Anne Donaghy, MEA chief executive, said: “Shaped by Sea and Stone gives us the chance to showcase the many gems throughout the borough, as well as the local people who make this place a great destination to visit.

“We have coastline and countryside which are the envy of the world and our new brand will make sure more and more visitors get to immerse themselves in this great borough before spreading the word about their experience.

“By promoting the fantastic tourism products we have in Mid and East Antrim, whether it’s an attraction, accommodation or food and drink, we can encourage visitors to stay longer and spend more in our borough.

“To do that, our tourism team is on the road all over the world to promote the borough at trade shows and to encourage visitors to come and stay with us.

“Luckily, this is a great place to visit so we just need to shout about it.”