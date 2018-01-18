Aer Lingus business awards soar as entries open for 2018

The search for Northern Ireland’s high-flying firms and individuals is underway once again with the launch of the 10th annual Aer Lingus business awards.

Renamed this year from the Viscount Awards to the ‘Aer Lingus TakeOff Foundation Business Awards’, the key aim of the programme remains the same; to recognise and reward some of the most outstanding organisations and individuals in the country.

“The TakeOff Foundation is our CSR programme; a key strand of the which is supporting businesses across Ireland through a number of initiatives; and so the awards fit perfectly given they’re designed to celebrate and champion local firms,” said Andrea Hunter, business development manager for Northern Ireland.

“We’re very excited to have reached 10 years of our business awards, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of Aer Lingus establishing a Belfast base.

“The very fact that we created this programme so soon after entering the market demonstrates the confidence we have in Northern Irish businesses; many of whom are competing amongst the very best on a global scale.

“Having participated on the judging panel for several years, I have been amazed at what some of our companies are doing – and it’s not just the ‘big’ players either, there are some incredible small businesses innovating and delivering world class goods and services.”

Last year’s winners included The Deluxe Group, Equi-Nutritive, CDEnviro, MJM Group, Babocush, Mount Charles, John Toner (WIS Group) and Allstate.

March 16 is the deadline for entries and all shortlisted companies will be flown from George Best Belfast City Airport to London courtesy of Aer Lingus to celebrate together at an awards ceremony at the IoD headquarters on Pall Mall in May.