airBaltic places £2.2bn order for 30 Bombardier CS300s

Canadian planemaker Bombardier’s C Series programme has been given a huge lift with a form order for 30 of the company’s CS300 commercial jet.

The £2.2 billion deal with Latvian based airBaltic includes options ’s on 30 additional aircraft lifting the total potential value to nearly £4.5m.

The latest order goes a long way to underpinning jobs at the firm’s Belfast division where the C Series wings are made, and brings the C Series firm order book to over 400 aircraft.

airBaltic connects the Baltic region with 70 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) also known as the Russian Commonwealth, and is majority owned by the Latvian state.

It has been named one of the world’s most punctual airlines for four consecutive years to 2017.

“As the C Series aircraft program continues to gain market acceptance, this significant reorder from our CS300 launch operator is a strong testimony to the aircraft’s exceptional in-service performance,” said Bombardier Commercial Aircraft president Fred Cromer.

“Furthermore, we are proud that the CS300 has helped airBaltic maintain its position as one of the world’s most punctual airlines.

“The C Series aircraft is at the forefront of the small single-aisle market, and airBaltic played a key role in demonstrating its value. In the last 18 months, we have witnessed airBaltic’s growing leadership in the market, and we wish the airline further success with its expanded CS300 fleet.”

The new order makes airBaltic Bombardier’s largest European C Series customer and the second largest customer worldwide with 50 aircraft on firm order.

The airline’s new business plan relies on significant expansion of routes from all three Baltic countries – Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania.

“As an early adopter of the C Series, we took a forward-looking decision on advanced technology to support our turnaround plan leading to sustainable profitability, and today we are benefiting from the most fuel-efficient small single-aisle aircraft,” said chief executive Martin Gauss.

“With demonstrated fuel savings of more than 22%, the CS300 aircraft plays a vital role in maintaining our operating cost at a low level.

“In 2017, we experienced outstanding growth and showed the world the unique capabilities and comfort of this innovative aircraft.”

The firm is currently beginning a business strategy that will see its entire fleet made up of Bombardier aircraft.

“We successfully executed our fleet modernization strategy, and are excited to further grow our fleet up to 80 CS300 aircraft while phasing out our other aircraft types in the next three years, said Mr Gauss.

“We are now commencing the implementation of our next business strategy – Destination 2025, which foresees airBaltic expanding the map of its operations. A critical part of this new strategy is the introduction of a larger and exclusive fleet of all-CS300 aircraft, which are the most suitable aircraft for the markets in which we operate,” he added.

“2017 was the most successful year in the history of airBaltic during which the company achieved exceptional operational and financial results, said . This serves as solid proof of the success of the airline’s business strategy and operating model,” said the Latvian Minister of Transport Uldis Augulis.

“The new order is the largest investment in Latvia’s history and plays an important role in the development of the air infrastructure of the Baltic region with wide-ranging effects on exports, economy and jobs.”

Deliveries of the new aircraft are scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Prior to this order, airBaltic had ordered 20 CS300 aircraft. The airline is currently operating revenue service with eight CS300 aircraft.