Airbus deal secures 1,000 C Series jobs at Bombardier Belfast

Up to 1,000 skilled jobs at Bombardier’s aerospace division in Belfast have been secured with confirmation that the partnership deal between the Canadian plane maker and its European counterpart Airbus will be completed on July 1.

The deal, giving Airbus a 50.01% share in the C Series programme has now passed all required regulatory approvals, the firms said.

It clears the way for the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership, born in October last year and will see the C Series benefit from Airbus’ global reach, scale, procurement organisation and expertise in selling, marketing and production.

The partnership’s head office, primary assembly line and related functions will continue to be based in Mirabel, Québec.

However, the firms said they excpected increase demand for the aircraft to drive forward plans to create a second assembly plant at the Airbus facility in Alabama.

Bombardier delivered 17 aircraft in 2017, and is gearing up to double that number in 2018.

The companies said the new aircraft is now positioned to capture a large percentage of the estimated 6,000 aircraft needed in this market segment over the next 20 years.

“This partnership extends our commitment to Québec and to all of Canadian aerospace, and we are very glad to welcome so many C Series teammates into the extended Team Airbus,” said Airbus CEO Tom Enders.

“The strength of the entire Airbus organisation will be behind the C Series. Not only will that enable this outstanding aircraft to fulfill its market potential, but we are convinced the addition of the C Series to our overall aircraft product offering brings significant value to Airbus, our customers and shareholders.”

Bombardier president and CEO Alain Bellemare said: “This marks the beginning of a very exciting new chapter for the C Series and the Canadian

Aerospace industry.

“The C Series is widely recognised as the most advanced and efficient aircraft in its class and this partnership will ensure its commercial success. Airbus’ unmatched global scale, strong customer relationships and operational expertise are necessary ingredients for unleashing the full value of the aircraft.

“Together, we will create tremendous new value and opportunities for airlines, suppliers, shareholders and employees,” he added.