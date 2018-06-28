Allstate’s new building will keep firm ‘at forefront of innovation’

A new £30 million Belfast home for US based insurance giant Allstate is a fitting testament to the skills available across the province Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Karen Bradley has claimed.

Speaking as she officially opened the firm’s new Belfast headquarters at Mays Meadow, Ms Bradley said it also marked its ongoing commitment to the Northern Ireland operation.

The new building will house Allstate employees providing technology, cybersecurity, business and accountancy services to its parent company, the Allstate Corporation, one of the largest publicly owned property and casualty insurance companies in the U.S.

“These wonderful premises are a strong testament to the skill and imagination of Northern Ireland’s design and construction talent, where they have created an inspiring and innovative workspace for a world-class, forward-looking organisation such as Allstate,” she said.

“Allstate has been instrumental in showing that with ambition and vision, a company can grow their workforce tenfold.

“Not only have they created one of Northern Ireland’s first major IT inward investors, but they have tapped into the wealth of talent that the Northern Ireland workforce provides to overseas investors, providing high-quality jobs across Belfast and the North West.”

By continually investing in their staff, and their research and development into IT excellence, Ms Bradley said the local team remained “at the forefront of digital innovation”.

“On behalf of the UK Government, I want to thank them for the pivotal role they play in developing a Northern Ireland economy fit for the future.”

Allstate Northern Ireland was founded in January 1999 and has employees over three locations in Belfast, Londonderry and Strabane.

The new building represents an investment of tens of millions of pounds and sustained 150 construction jobs for two years.

The new building, between Belfast Central railway station and the river Lagan, includes over 140,000sqft of Grade A office space, extensive refurbishment of the towpath, adjacent marina and a restaurant unit at ground level.

Suren Gupta, executive vice President, Allstate Technology and Strategic Ventures, said: “This investment in a modern new workplace is part of our corporate business transformation, which is focused on innovating to better serve our customers.”

Managing director of Allstate Northern Ireland, John Healy, added: “The building delivers a stimulating, collaborative working environment for employees. The impressive design fits the requirements of our world-class organisation and supports our outstanding employees in defining, delivering and maintaining technology now and for the future.”

The new building was completed in two years, spans six floors and includes large, sociable working spaces, a restaurant, break-out areas, outdoor terrace and high-tech software development labs.