American restaurant chain Five Guys to open new NI store

A well known American fast-food chain is to open a new restaurant in Northern Ireland.

Five Guys, which already has outlets in Victoria Square in Belfast and a second, which is due to open soon, in Rushmore Shopping Centre in Craigavon.

The American based company will open its third restaurant before the end of the year at the Boucher Square site in south Belfast.

"Five Guys is a fantastic operation which will complement the other international restaurant operators who already trade successfully from Boucher Square," said Mark Thallon of TDK letting agents.

"We expect the addition of Five Guys will soon be enhanced by the announcement of another new occupier in unit six," he added.