Another starry performance for province at Great Tastes awards

Some of the top food producers in the province have led the charge once again as the province scored its best ever results in the UK Great Taste Awards 2018.

Punjana producer Thompsons Teas pushed its stars tally for the competition to date past the 100 mark, while Moira master butcher Peter Hannan won four three-star accolades.

Among the other three-star recipients was Mauds for its salted almond ice cream, The Cookie Jar in Newcastle for its traditional wheaten bannock, Pure Roast Coffee for its Ethiopian Duromina blend and Organic Apple Cider Vinegar from Dungannon-based Natural Umber.

Peter Hannan, the only producer to go on to win the Great Taste supreme championship title twice, was awarded three stars for four of his meat products this year - salt-aged lamb striploin, lamb bacon, and two varieties of burger.

Pure Roast Coffee founder and MD, Martin Symington, said: “Winning a Great Taste three gold stars is a marvellous endorsement of our coffee and will be enormously beneficial as we seek to grow sales in Britain and further afield.

“The three gold star product is an Ethiopian Duromina Heirloom variety. Our customers around the world, especially in China where we operate coffee shops, are increasingly seeking unique and distinctive flavours.

Pure Roast was founded in 2009 employs nine people and has won 14 Great Taste Awards.

Established in Belfast in 1896, Thompson’s Tea, maker of Punjana, remains a family business and has now amassed a total of 100 stars with this year’s tally of 20.

This year, the highest honour of three Stars (awarded to less than 3% of all entries) was won by Thompson’s Signature Blend and also by their recently launched Thompson’s Special Everyday blend.

“For generations of Thompsons, tea has been our obsession,” said joint MD Ross Thompson.

“It is very encouraging that our commitment to better quality has been recognised by the judges from the much respected Guild of Fine Foods in this year’s Great Taste Awards 2018. The fact that this raises our total tally of awards to over 100 stars is hugely satisfying and makes this year a memorable one.”

Michele Shirlow, Food NI CEO said: “This is another outstanding year for Northern Ireland in the most important event for the food and drink industry in the UK, Ireland and other parts of Europe. Overall, 2,010 products from Northern Ireland companies were successful in this year’s awards.”

“The awards are an important showcase of quality, innovation and outstanding taste from Northern Ireland companies, both large and small.”