Antrim siblings reveal Singapore business buy-up

A company set up by two Ballymena brothers has announced a large-scale business acquisition on the other side of the globe.

Andrew and David Boyd, who founded comparison website Credit Card Compare in 2008, revealed they have acquired the firm Finty in Singapore.

Finty describes itself as a “rewards-based financial comparison marketplace”, which invites people to “apply for all the products you love through us, and receive as many Finty rewards as your hearts desire”.

Credit Card Compare describes itself as being Australia’s largest credit card comparison website, and Finty’s acquisition – described as being worth a seven-figure sum – is its first foray outside of Australia.

Andrew – who splits his time between Northern Ireland, Australia, and now Singapore – said: “We wanted to expand and, with Singapore as the natural gateway to the fast-growing ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region where GDP growth outpaces that in Australia, it seemed like a natural move.

“The Finty team has built a great business in a short time, overcoming challenges and building their brand along the way... We are delighted to be working with them as we expand into Asia.

“My brother, David, and I originally set-up the business as a means of staying in touch when he moved from our home in Ballymena to Australia.

“We never would have dreamt 10 years ago that it would become the biggest site of its kind in the country.”