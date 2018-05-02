Applied Systems to create 50 new jobs in Belfast to support growth

Up to 50 new IT sector jobs are to be created in Belfast with the announcement that US firm Applied Systems in planning a new R&D centrre in the city.

The Chicago based business is a leading global provider of cloud-based software and acquired Belfast-based Relay Software in 2016.

It now plans to establish a new R&D centre at its Gasworks offices to support its growth strategy across its entire product portfolio.

Applied Systems creates and licenses software for the global insurance market and its product, Applied Epic, is the fastest growing and most widely used cloud-based broker management system in the world.

The new jobs will revolve around developing and supporting Applied Systems’ solutions, including the establishment of an eCommerce Centre of Excellence.

Nineteen of the roles are already in place and support global initiatives.

“Cloud computing is a rapidly emerging industry with significant export potential and we have a growing cluster of software investors choosing to grow their business in Northern Ireland,” said Jeremy Fitch, Invest Northern Ireland executive director of business and sector development.

“This investment demonstrates the company’s confidence in our local skills base and further emphasises the region’s reputation for excellence in this sector.

“The Belfast office will support the company’s ambition to expand its client base in the UK, provide 24/7 support for North America and further product innovation globally. The 50 IT roles being recruited over the next five years will contribute over £1.3 million annually to the economy in additional salaries.”

Invest NI has offered Applied Systems more than £325,000 to support its employment and training activities, securing this investment for Northern Ireland.

Founded in 1983, the company operates in the US, Canada, the Republic of Ireland and the UK.

“This investment is part of our strategy to expand our customer base in the UK and is in response to the continued growth of IT spending in the global insurance market,” said CEO Reid French.

“The team in Belfast will be central to adapting, delivering and expanding our global cloud-based products to the UK marketplace and will enable us to deliver ‘Follow the Sun’ customer support to our customer base worldwide.

“The availability of talented, young engineers along with the supportive, established relationships with local universities and Invest NI made Northern Ireland a natural fit for us to grow our business.”