Approval given for £20m North Coast hotel

Up to 100 new jobs are set to be created in the hospitality sector following the granting of planning permission for a £20 million, four-star hotel in Portstewart.

Due for completion by early 2020, the Merrow Hotel and Spa is being developed by C&V Developments Ltd and leading hotel management company, Interstate Europe Hotels & Resorts.

The project, which will also bring around 50 jobs during construction, has been widely welcomed in the area.

The complex includes 118 and nine serviced chalets plus a spa and other facilities on the Ballyreagh Road, adjacent to the start and finish line of the North West 200 race event.

It would also become the official home of the NW200, with the event offices located within the grounds.

“A successful outcome for the team would be to create the North Coast’s first luxury seafront hotel and spa,” said Vivienne Gilholm of C&V Developments,

With the number of tourists to the North Coast on the increase, and two world class golf courses on its doorstep, she said the aim was to meet a growing opportunity.

Commenting on what the complex would mean to the international event, NW200 director Mervyn Whyte said he was delighted to be working alongside the developers.

“This is a truly exciting proposition for the NW200,” he said.

“The project team plans to develop an administration facility, exhibition space and heritage centre to ensure that all the great stories that have unfolded over the many years of racing can be displayed and shared for many years to come.”