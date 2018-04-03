Asda’s proposal for superstore would bring 250 new jobs to Newtownabbey

Asda has promised 250 new jobs in the Newtownabbey area should planning permission be granted for its new superstore there.

The supermarket chain has submitted notice of its intention to apply for planning permission at the former Nortel site on the Doagh Road.

If approved by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, the store – which has been in the pipeline for some time – would be 40,000 square feet in size and include a petrol station and 450 free parking spaces.

A new roundabout is also proposed to replace and upgrade the existing junction between the Monkstown Road and the Doagh Road.

Alan Jones, Asda’s Senior Communications Manager, said: “We firmly believe there is genuine demand for a new high-quality food store in the Newtownabbey area.

“If approved, the development will provide a significant boost to the local economy and create up to 250 new full and part time jobs at the store.”