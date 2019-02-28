Aston Martin to set aside £30m to deal with Brexit

Luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin Lagonda has revealed plans to set aside up to £30 million to help it weather Brexit disruption as it posted a £68.2m annual loss.

The firm said its board had given the go-ahead for the fund as it steps up contingency planning for a possible no-deal Brexit.

In its first set of annual results since floating last October, the firm said it was acting to mitigate against potential supply chain disruption in the event of a no deal.

The comments came as it reported the pre-tax losses for 2018, against profits of £85m in 2017, due to £136m of costs for its stock market debut.

“Since our third quarter trading update in November 2018, geopolitical and economic uncertainties have increased. In response, we have put contingency plans in place to protect production and customer deliveries should the UK leave the European Union without an agreement or in an unstructured manner.”