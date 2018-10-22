Bar forced to close ‘until further notice’ after overnight fire

The owners of a popular bar in Omagh that was damaged by fire overnight say they hope to be open again as soon as possible.

Fire crews from Omagh, Fintona, Newtownstewart and Dromore were tasked to The Blind Cobbler on John Street shortly after 3:30am this morning.

The Blind Cobbler, Omagh. Pic by Google

“Firefighters were called to a fire at an end terraced three-storey non-residential building. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire,” a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

“The cause of the fire was determined as accidental. The incident was dealt with at 5:35am.”

A post on The Blind Cobbler Facebook page said the business will be closed until further notice, but adds that they hope to reopen “very soon”.

“Due to a small fire last night we are sad to say that the Blind Cobbler is closed until further notice. But don’t worry we hope to be back open very soon!! We will keep you posted so stay tuned,” the post said.