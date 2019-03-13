Barnett’s £7m Ormeau Road apartments get green light

A £7m investment by Barnett Developments to deliver 38 apartments on the Ormeau Road in Belfast has been approved by Belfast City Council’s Planning Committee.

The approved application is for the construction of a seven storey residential development of 38 apartments with car parking.

The site is located between Ormeau Road and Donegall Pass on the site adjacent to another recent development by the firm, Portland 88, next to UTV’s former headquarters, Havelock House.

“We are delighted with this approval from last night’s planning committee,” said company CEO Nick Barnett.

“We would firstly like to thank Belfast City Council’s planning department who recommended the application for approval as well as their planning committee for the time and effort that they put into considering this application.

This development will bring more high quality accommodation to Belfast city centre. This sends out the right message that Belfast is open for business and that the council will make the right decisions to facilitate the city’s future development.”

The latest investment, he said, reflected the firm’s ongoing confidence in the market in Belfast and that it will continue to be an attractive place to invest in the future.

“The success so far of Portland 88 has shown the scale of the opportunities that are available in Belfast,” he added.

“We look forward to playing our part and seeing how Belfast’s potential to attract investment from across the globe continues to grow. Belfast is undoubtedly one of the best cities to buy a home – Barnett work all over the world and we believe that Belfast is on the cusp of huge property growth and demand.”

With interest from a wide variety of people from international investors and corporate renters, to young, urban professionals and couples, Mr Barnett said it led to high levels of demand for accommodation in the heart of the city.

“From our own perspective, it is very satisfying to see this level of demand because it shows that we are providing the kind of homes that people really want to live in.

“This latest development will help to meet that demand for city centre living.”