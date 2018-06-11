Belfast gearing up for top tech event of year

With just one week to go, the organisers behind one of the top tech events in the province bent before are preparing for the arrival of some of the biggest names in the sector travelling from around the world to take part.

Digital DNA 2018 takes place at St George’s Market form June 19-20 , featuring speakers such as Leo Johnson, Jamie Bartlett, Quinn Buchanan, Rock Jacobs, Dr Liberty Vittert and Dan Kiely.

Other speakers from some of the world’s biggest companies as well as some of Northern Ireland’s best homegrown tech talent wil also take part, delivering keynote speeches and joining in on panel discussions, workshops and fireside chats to an audience which originates from across the technology sector.

The event is designed to showcase Belfast’s prosperous tech sector and for the first time will be supported by principal partner PwC, with the firm sharing its global technology experience and professional know-how with the Digital DNA audience. Other sponsors include Danske Bank, Kainos, Allstate, The Open University, Convergys and Belfast City Council.

“Digital DNA has been growing in stature and this year promises to be the best event yet,” said commercial director Simon Bailie.

“We have managed to draw some of the industry’s most forward-thinking speakers who will be able to share their experiences and explain how they see the technology changing in the years ahead.”