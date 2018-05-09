Belfast prepares a big welcome as nursing conference begins

Belfast’s hospitality, retail and hotel sectors are preparing to roll out the red carpet to welcome up to 5,000 delegates arriving in the city for the Royal College of Nursing annual congress which gets underway at Belfast Waterfront this weekend.

The conference runs from Saturday to Wednesday, May 12-16, and is the largest to take place in the venue.

In a bid to make sure everyone has a positive and enjoyable Belfast experience, hotels, restaurants, bars and shops across the city will be adopting the conference’s official hashtag to promote the city’s nightlife during the delegates’ stay.

Using the #RCN18, businesses have been encouraged to promote their offerings to the nurses – who were awarded the Freedom of the City in 2016.

“The impact of the RCN Congress on the local economy has been estimated at £4.8m over the duration of the conference,” said Joel Neill, operations director at Hospitality Ulster.

“This is a great opportunity for local hospitality businesses to attract the delegates with their wide range of offerings, as well as giving them a big Belfast welcome.”

Glyn Roberts, CEO of Retail NI said the anticipated boost of having 5,000 delegates stay in the city represented a “significant win”.

“We’re delighted to play a part in welcoming the Congress and we hope that attendees enjoy the vibrancy that Belfast has to offer as well as the terrific range of retail outlets, hotels, bars and restaurants in our city.”

Janice Gault, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) said the promotion was an example of the sectors working in partnership.

“We look forward to having the opportunity to give the delegates a great experience during their stay in the city,” she said.

“The NIHF and its members are committed to developing the city as a conference destination and feel that success for Belfast Waterfront is intrinsically linked to hotel performance.”

The RCN is the largest union and professional body for the nursing profession in the UK, representing more than 420,000 members, including nurses, midwives, healthcare workers and students.

Belfast Waterfront manging director Catherine Toolan said the support from the city’s hospitality, retail and hotel sectors demonstrated Belfast’s unique attitude as a city:

“RCN Congress is the premier event in the nursing calendar and we’re delighted that Belfast Waterfront is the host venue for 2018.

“We have the venue, infrastructure and scale to host events of this nature – but what really sets Belfast apart is the vibrancy and energy of the people and businesses of this great city, and that’s being demonstrated already by this warm gesture from our partners in the hospitality, retail and hotel sectors.”