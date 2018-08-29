Belfast restaurants vie to hook top seafood award

Two of Belfast’s top restaurants have been shortlisted against the best in the UK for the Seafood Restaurant of the Year Competition

Fish City and the Mourne Seafood Bar have both been named as semi-finalists against august competition such as Kaspar’s Seafood Bar and Grill at The Savoy hotel in London.

Launched in 2015, the competition was created to find the finest restaurants in the country that not only cook and serve exceptional fish and shellfish dishes, but who are able to demonstrate their commitment to responsible sourcing and customer service.

It is presented by Seafish and The Caterer, and the Belfast have already survived intitial judging to make to the final twelve.

Over the coming weeks, all will be visited by a Seafish ‘mystery diner’ who will rate the performance of the restaurants, focusing on customer service, quality of menu and flavour of dishes.

The scores from this judging stage will contribute to determining the final five restaurants in the competition.

“The Seafood Restaurant of the Year Competition provides a fantastic opportunity to showcase the wide range of restaurants, pubs and cafés that are excelling in providing customers with some of the world’s freshest and tastiest seafood as part of a top quality dining experiences,” said Andy Gray, trade marketing manager for UK promotion agency Seafish.

Details of the finalists will be announced at the end of September with the winner named at an awards ceremony in October.