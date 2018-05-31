Belfast's flagship Danske Bank to close for the summer - as major refurbishment is carried out.

Work will start at the premises at Donegall Square West in Belfast city centre on June 7 - and is due to be completed by the start of September.

The new look of Danske Bank

Customers will be able to Access Danske Bank services at a temporary location accessed via Wellington Street at the side of the building.

Aisling Press, Head of Branch Banking at Danske Bank said: “Over the past year, we’ve invested in the refurbishment of a number of our regional branches, with a new design, layout and improved services that better meet the needs and expectations of today’s consumers and businesses.

“The customer and community feedback has been really positive, so we’re taking the very best of all of the previous refurbishments and adding some new features.

“The branch will have a modern and welcoming look and feel, a new coffee area and plenty of open space for interacting with customers or holding events, enabling us to open the space up for the local community we are a part of.

“We will be providing even more self-service options, alongside the human touch from our people which makes a real difference to the overall customer experience. Our dedicated staff will be on hand to ensure that our customers experience a warm and welcoming environment and to help and guide them when they visit the branch.

“We can’t wait to unveil the new branch to our customers, and in the meantime will be working hard to minimise any disruption and maintain the high levels of service our customers expect.”

The two existing exterior ATMs will still be available during the building work.

The last major renovations took place in 2007 when the branch relocated back to Donegall Square West from Donegall Square North.

A well-known Belfast city centre landmark, the building itself was built in 1972 and is seen as a building of historic and architectural importance.