Belfast’s Grand Central hotel named one of the 50 best places to stay in 2019

Hastings Hotel Group flagship, the Grand Central in Belfast, has been named one of Ireland’s 50 best places to stay in 2019 by the Irish Independent in association with Fáilte Ireland.

The annual ‘Fab 50’ list has been compiled by respected travel writers Pól Ó Conghaile and Nicola Brady who travelled from Horn Head to Hook Head to vet and visit inclusions.

The pair met with owners and staff and took feedback from readers to find the places that are at the top of their game.

Speaking of his visit to the Grand Central Hotel, Pól Ó Conghaile said: “Step inside, and you enter an Art Deco-inspired space that evokes both Manhattan lobbies and the city’s industrial heritage. Copious mirrors and marble may sacrifice warmth and intimacy for drama and scale (with 300 rooms, it’s the largest hotel in Northern Ireland), but you can’t argue with the views… from upper storey bedrooms to the 22nd floor Observatory. Reached via its own lift, it offers unparalleled views over City Hall, the Harland & Wolff cranes and Black Mountain. Request a room above the 14th or 15th floors, and book a ‘bespoke soak’. You can thank us later.”

Stephen Meldrum, general manager said: “It is an honour to have been included in the Irish Independent’s annual list of best places to stay in Ireland.

“The Grand Central has only been opened nine months and we have already welcomed tens of thousands of guests from across the world who have been truly wowed by this spectacular hotel.

“I’m very proud of our fantastic teams of people who work tirelessly to ensure we offer guests a first-class service every time and make it possible for us to receive this recognition.”