Belfast set to host major free jobs fair

A major jobs fair is to be staged in Belfast next month.

The Department for Communities, in partnership with Belfast City Council, is hosting the event at the Europa Hotel on Wednesday, February 7.

More than 75 employers, from a wide range of sectors, including manufacturing, I.T, healthcare, customer services, are due to attend.

Jobseekers are encouraged to come along and see what's on offer.

In response to the ongoing growth in Belfast’s hospitality sector, the job fair will also have a hospitality zone with various employers from across the sector available to discuss opportunities directly.

Sharron Russell, Director for Work & Wellbeing in the Department for Communities, said: "The Belfast job fair is a fantastic opportunity for those searching for their first job, changing career, or simply looking for some advice with CV or interview skills.

"Working in partnership with Belfast City Council allows for a more bespoke and local approach to linking employers with prospective employees. I really would encourage anyone seeking work to come along to see what Belfast has to offer."

Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Nuala McAllister, added: "We are delighted to be working with the Department for Communities at this event to showcase the variety of jobs Belfast has to offer.

“It allows jobseekers to speak first hand to employers on all the jobs that are currently available over a large number of sectors. Past job fairs have been hugely successful and a great place to kick start that new career. I am sure this job fair will be equally successful.”

On the day, employers will be offering over 350 jobs. Advice and training organisations, including specialist disability organisations will also be on hand to provide support on training and employment.

The Department for Communities’ Job Search Services and the Department for the Economy’s Careers Service will also be in attendance with support for those looking to up-skill, retrain or enhance their employability.

The event runs between 10 am and 3 pm and is free to attend.

Further information about the job fair is available by contacting the Employer Engagement Service on 02890 829374 or visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/belfast-job-fair