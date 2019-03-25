Bellevue Arms purchased by Wolf Inns

Wolf Inns, one of Northern Ireland’s leading pub operating groups, has completed the purchase of the Bellevue Arms for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 1937, the Bellevue Arms employs 48 staff across its restaurant and deli, two bars and beer garden, offering customers panoramic views of Belfast from its location at the top of the Antrim Road in Glengormley.

Wolf Inns is finalising plans to complete a £250,000 refurbishment of the restaurant and beer garden at the Bellevue Arms.

The purchase brings the total number of pubs in the Wolf Inns portfolio to eight. The group also owns the Hop House in Bangor which was named Pub of Year in 2018.

Andrew Gedge, Managing Director of Wolf Inns said: “The Bellevue Arms is one of the best-known pubs in Ulster. For generations the Diamond family and its dedicated team have welcomed locals and tourists alike, with outstanding food, drink and entertainment with a welcome second to none.

“We plan to build on the strong foundations already in place at the Bellevue Arms, and begin a refurbishment programme to further enhance the hospitality offering to the people of north Belfast and beyond.

“Wolf Inns now employs 172 staff across a strong portfolio of premium bars and restaurants. 2019 will witness further growth for the group as we continue to invest in our team and acquire new premises to further advance our leasing strategy.”

Andy Tew, Associate Director, Corporate Banking, at Ulster Bank, added: “Ulster Bank is really pleased to have supported Wolf Inns in acquiring the Bellevue Arms and to further strengthen its market position as one of Northern Ireland’s leading pub operators.

“With forward momentum brought to the table by Wolf Inns and a clear, but ambitious, growth plan we look forward to seeing the venue maximise its potential under new management.”