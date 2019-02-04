Big data business SciLeads targets customers in global scientific market

Belfast-based SciLeads is to triple its team and enhancing its lead generation and marketing intelligence platform, as it develops its position in the global scientific industry.

SciLeads’ tool enables pharma and biotech companies to select the best external scientists to partner with on their clinical trials.

The detailed information SciLeads pulls together on the scientist helps a company decide whether a researcher is a good fit for the clinical trial.

Invest Northern Ireland has offered support towards the R&D investment, as well as the recruitment of seven additional staff by SciLeads, three of which are already in post.

“The global pharma market is expected to grow to $1.5 trillion over the next three years,” said CEO Daniel McRitchie.

“This represents a substantial market opportunity for new and innovative services of technology, such as our market intelligence platform.

“SciLeads benefits all sizes of biotech companies from a single person firm to multibillion-dollar multinationals. We have achieved good market traction in the USA and Europe during our first two years of trading and, with support from Invest NI, now aim to build the capability within the business to attract new clients across the world.”

The firm has created a unique big data set of dedicated scientific information, using proprietary software and algorithms that aggregate information from online sources.

“SciLeads aims to be the most comprehensive source of information on professional research scientists and we are pleased to be offering assistance to support this young firm’s ongoing development,” said Susan O’Kane, Invest NI Eastern regional manager.

“Big data is an area of global potential and the research & development activities will increase the functionality and user experience of SciLeads’ platform, enabling it to maximise its lead generation capabilities.”