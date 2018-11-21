Bombardier in Belfast to cut 490 jobs

Bombardier in Belfast is set to shed 490 workers at the aerospace manufacturer.

A statement from the company said: "Following the global workforce adjustments announced by Bombardier Inc. on November 8, 2018, we have reviewed our manpower requirements in Belfast and regret to confirm that we must reduce our workforce across the company by 490 employees.

Bombardier

“We acknowledge the impact this will have on our workforce and their families and we continue to explore opportunities to help mitigate the number of compulsory redundancies. However, we need to continue to cut costs and improve the efficiency of our operations to help ensure our long-term competitiveness.”

The transport company employs around 70,000 globally and announced two weeks ago that 5,000 jobs would be cut.

Around 4,000 staff work at the company’s Northern Ireland sites.