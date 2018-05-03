Bombardier lands $700m deal with American Airlines for 15 CRJ jets

Planemaker Bombardier’s Belfast aerospace division has been given a boost with confirmation that the firm has landed a contract worth in excess of $700 million (£515m)for 15 new CRJ900 regional jets for American Airlines.

The purchase agreement includes the 15 firm orders with options on an additional 15 taking the total potential value to to $719m (£528m) based on the current list price.

The deal is the latest significant purchase to be announced since the end of the tariffs war with the US Commerce Department triggered by a pricing complaint from Boeing over the sale of 75 C-Series aircraft to another US airline Delta.

The main body, engine casing and wing components for the CRJ are all made in Belfast.

“We are pleased with American’s continued confidence in Bombardier and the CRJ900 aircraft,” said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

“This order is a testament to the tremendous value that the CRJ Series provides to airlines in the North American regional market.

American has selected PSA Airlines to operate the 15 CRJ900 in dual-class configuration with 76 seats, including 12 first class seats.

The airline intends to take delivery of their first aircraft with the new interior in the second quarter of 2019.

The new aircraft feature the latest interior innovation from Bombardier dubbed the Atmosphère cabin, which offers an enhanced passenger experience and can accommodate the largest number of “oversized” roller bags of any aircraft in the same category.

The firm claims the cabin sets new standards of passenger experience in the regional jet market segment.

“With its outstanding economics and new cabin design, the CRJ900 continues to offer unique revenue growth opportunities, while delivering the most modern regional jet cabin features in line with today’s trends and requirements.”

The Bombardier deal has been matched by another order for 15 Embraer E-175 jets with a similar option for a futher 15 from the Brazilian manufacturer.