Bosses honoured after rescuing charities from closure

Two female chief executives who saved their charities from the brink of collapse have won prestigious awards from Northern Ireland’s charity bosses.

When Belfast-based esc films, which makes educational and therapeutic films, ran out of funding, boss Kirsten Kearney did not panic. She gave up her office, built a shed in her garden and ran the charity from there, saving time and money to turn things around.

She then launched a social enterprise which has significantly boosted income and esc films is now flourishing.

Similarly, WOMEN’STEC which helps women to break into industries traditionally dominated by men, was weeks from closure when it lost 80% of its core funding.

Undeterred, CEO Lynn Carvill raised more than £800,000 over the next 10 months which transformed the charity. WOMEN’STEC is now expanding its services.

As a result Lynn has been presented with the Leading Organisation Change award at the CO3 leadership awards at the La Mon House Hotel, Belfast, while Kirsten scooped the Leading a Smaller Organisation title.

CO3 is the leadership organisation for the Third Sector and promotes innovation and best practice in charities. The sector employs 45,000 in Northern Ireland backed by 250,000 volunteers.

“Kirsten and Lynn are remarkable women,” said CO3 boss Nora Smith.

“They did not wilt in the face of adversity, they showed courage and resilience and saved the day.

“This is a tough time for charities, many organisations have faced funding uncertainties. These are two shining examples of leaders taking matters into their own hands and emerging with stronger organisations as a result. They are true role models.”

Awards sponsor David Lane of Ecclesiastical Insurance said: “The Third Sector in Northern Ireland is full of exceptional people performing exceptionally well. Lynn and Kirsten are all that leaders should be, through the good times and the bad. Their leadership is truly inspiring. When crisis struck they rose to the challenge.”

This year there were three Lifetime Achievement awards: the honour was bestowed posthumously on the late Will Chamberlain, the innovative and inspirational chief executive of the Belfast Community Circus School; John McMullan, who retired last year, was honoured for his transformational leadership of the Bryson Group; and Alison McCullough, former head of the Northern Ireland Office of the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists for her pioneering work with people with speech, language and communication difficulties.

Other winners were: Leading People: Audrey Allen, Head of Operations at Action Mental Health; Leading Forward in Transformation across Health and Social Care, Deirdre McCloskey, Project Manager at MEAAP (Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership); One to Watch, Mairead McGinn Director of Fundraising and Communications at the homelessness charity Depaul; Social Innovation, Isobel Loughran, Director of Footprints Womens Centre; Newcomer of the Year, Kerry Boyd, chief executive of Autism NI; Inspiring Leader of the Year, Gareth Kirk, chief executive of Action Cancer; Social Entrepreneurial Leader, Eric Randall, director of Bryson Recycling; Trustee of the Year, Sister Nuala Kelly, Depaul.