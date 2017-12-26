Boxing Day sales fall flat as web takes bite out of high street

Shoppers Province-wide swapped the warmth of hearth and home for the chill of the high street to take advantage of Boxing Day sales.

But whilst one Co Down shopping centre manager whom the News Letter spoke to was bullish about what the final figures will be from the day’s trading, at a UK-wide level shopper numbers were said to be lower than anticipated.

Cameron Bryce with his wife Hannah outside Belfast City Hall

Whilst the bulk of shops in the Royal Avenue/Donegall Place area of Belfast city centre appeared open at around 3pm, banks, building societies and the big Tesco branch were among those closed.

A number of shoppers gave a somewhat downbeat verdict on the sales.

Cameron Bryce, a 63-year-old crane operator from south of Glasgow, shopping in Belfast with his wife Hannah, said: “It wasn’t as busy as I thought it would be. I think online shopping kills it.

“I got a couple of shirts in the sales, and saved a tenner on each one. It’s better than a poke in the eye with a blunt stick.”

But in all they dubbed it “poor”.

Glenn McBurney, an IT worker from east Belfast, had saved £60 on a mirror (buying it for £199), but overall preferred shopping online for better choice and value.

Asked to rate the experience, he said: “Three out of 10.”

UK-wide, footfall in high streets and shopping centres was said to be lower than expected according to monitoring service Springboard.

The group said footfall was down 4% on the hours until noon compared with last year, while they predicted a rise of more than 6.2% in online sales on Boxing Day last year.

Chris Nelmes, manager of The Outlet shopping centre in Banbridge, said that he was awaiting the final figures from the day’s trading – but is confident.

He said that six new stores had opened in the last couple of months, bringing the total to about 50, and he was “expecting record-breaking Boxing Day sales” following strong trading before Christmas.