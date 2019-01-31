British Open a ‘triumph for Northern Ireland tourism’

Tourism in Northern Ireland is set for one of its biggest years and can expect a global boost when the province hosts the 148th Open at Royal Portrush this summer Tourism NI chair Terence Brannigan has claimed.

Speaking last night at a gala event to mark the start of the countdown to the international golfing event, he told guests from across the worlds of sport, music, media, television and the arts it was the result of ambition and hard work that would bring long-lasting benefits.

“The ambitious plans set ten years ago have transformed Northern Ireland and our ambitions for the future are just as big.

“Our golfing story is a global success and that has brought us right here tonight as we look forward to 190,000 fans and visitors from across the globe descending on Royal Portrush in July for the biggest sporting event ever held in Northern Ireland.

“The 148th Open will leave a legacy that will benefit Northern Ireland for years to come.

“It will boost our reputation as a premier destination for international events and gives a well-earned boost to the development of our hard-working tourism businesses.

“Together with the R&A, our colleagues in Causeway Coast and Glens Council, volunteers, contributors, golf clubs and tourism businesses, we will deliver not only an incredible event, but a true Northern Ireland experience.

Hosted by Stephen Watson and Claire McCollum, the theme of the event was ‘We’ve Come a Long Way’ and included the unveiling of a short film by award winning director and producer Martin Stalker.

The film, which will be distributed widely across key tourism markets, was set to an original poem by local poet Paula Matthews, and narrated by leading actors Ian McElhinney, Bronagh Waugh, Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Shaun Blaney and accompanied by an original score composed and performed by Belfast-born virtuoso pianist Michael McHale.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A, said: “There is great excitement among golf fans for the return of The Open to Royal Portrush for the first time in nearly 70 years.

“This is reflected in the unprecedented demand for tickets which has led to all four Championship days being sold out for the very first time and the evident enthusiasm for golf throughout the island of Ireland.”