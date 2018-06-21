Business organisation backs call for more powers for local councils

Business organisation Retail NI has backed the Northern Ireland Local Government Association’s (NILGA) call for additional powers for the Province’s 11 local councils.

NILGA’s ‘Devolution within Northern Ireland’ report, published today, states that “the opportunity now exists to unlock the potential of local government as the hub of public services and one which has a key part to play to solving the current paralysis.”

In the absence of a Stormont Assembly, NILGA has said local authorities here should be given more resources and responsibilities in order to keep Northern Ireland moving forward.

Welcoming the report, Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said: “Retail NI has consistently called for additional powers for local councils.

“As a business organisation, we are working with every council on planning, town centre regeneration and economic development on behalf of our members.

“Giving councils more powers over transport, planning, regeneration, the environment, on-street car parking and business development is clearly a sensible approach, particularly in the absence of a working Assembly.”

He added: “Councils are key partners in developing our economy and they need the additional powers to realise that potential.”

