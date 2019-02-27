Businesses back Larne teams’ crunch ties

Larne businesses are getting into the spirit of crunch ties in two key sporting fixtures to be held later this week.

Both Larne FC and Larne Tech Old Boys are in training for the quarter finals of the Tennant’s Irish Cup.

Larne FC is playing against last year’s winner, Coleraine, in front of the BBC Sport cameras on Friday evening at Inver Park, while the Old Boys will be on the road aganst Warrenpoint Town on Saturday.

Main Street businesses Ann’s Pantry and Prestige Flooring and Bathrooms have come out in a show of support.

Larne FC is calling on local businesses to paint the town red after Prestige Flooring and Bathroom was decorated with scarves, hats, balloons and programmes from cup ties from previous seasons.

Specially decorated German biscuits have gone on sale at Ann’s Pantry home bakery in the hope that a double win will be the icing on the cake for Larne.