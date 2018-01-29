Capper Trading plans investment and jobs in agri-development hub

Agricultural supplier Capper Trading Ltd has announced plans to develop a new ‘agri-development hub’ close to its present site close to the MI Motorway junction at Tamnmore, with the hope of generating up to 40 new jobs .

The state of the art facilities will enhance Capper’s existing manufacturing, transport and retail premises at Tamnamore.

The firm currently employs a workforce of more than 120, and generates an annual turnover of £20m from its fuel, feed and haulage products and services at its current premises.

The business, which has been operating on the same site for more than 40 years has, through investment in research and development, broadened its expertise in milled timber, animal feeds and logistic services, generating new products and services that are now in international demand.

In the past five years, Capper has invested heavily in research and development, including support from Invest NI, spurring new growth in local and overseas markets.

This rapid progress has fuelled the firm’s need to grow its facilities at Tamnamore said managing director Phillip Hill.

“Capper has operated from its current site at Tamnamore since the business was founded. We are a local employer supplying agri-businesses, large and small, throughout the UK and Ireland.

“In recent years we have continued our tradition of stewardship and continued innovation which has placed Capper at the heart of the agri-industry for more than 40 years.

“Our investment in the development of new products and services has led to an expansion in our Agri-industry and Transport Logistics businesses, and an increase in demand for our services in new international markets.

“Our proposed agri development hub will allow us to maintain our growth, creating 40 new jobs in the local area. We have been a part of the rural community for more than half a century. More than 500 agri-businesses across the UK and Ireland rely on our products every day. Our location at Tamnamore has been key to our development as business, and our future. It provides a strategic location on the highway network from which we can continue to support local customers and reach future markets.”

The scheme comprises circa 22,000sqm to facilitate processing of straw and animal feeds, alongside new facilities for research and development and transport logistics.