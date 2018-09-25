Capper Trading to create 40 new jobs with £15m expansion plan

Capper Trading is set to create 40 new jobs with the announcement of plans for a £15 million investment in a new 22,000 square metre agri-development hub at Tamnamore, Dungannon.

Capper has been at the heart of the rural community for 50 years and currently employs 125 people with a turnover of over £25m.

The firm is involved in three primary operations intrinsic to the agri-industries, including fuel and animal feed sales and transport haulage and logistics.

It currently supplies transport services to both Moy Park and John Thompson and Sons in Belfast.

The new development is expected to create 20 sustainable construction jobs during an anticipated 10 year build programme. It is estimated that overall it will contribute £11.3m to the Northern Ireland economy, most of the benefit being felt locally in Mid Ulster.

Capper’s base at Tamnamore is a key factor in the success of the business, providing a strategic location via the highway network. One of the main drivers behind the expansion is the firm’s determination to maintain customers’ expectations and to expand its reach into existing and future markets.

In the past five years the business has invested between £3-5m in research and development, £1.8m of that coming in support from Invest NI.

The proposed hub is aligned with the local council’s plan to develop land that will help deliver 8,500 new jobs by 2025.

“Capper has been the steward of the land of Tamnamore for more than 40 years,” said managing director, Phillip Hill.

“We hope to build on the company’s great history by developing a promising future for our company and for the local area. More than 500 agri-businesses across the UK and Ireland rely on our products every day. In the next five to 10 years, our ambition is to grow our transport and logistic capacity year on year, both locally and internationally.”

The propposal, he added, supports the drive for economic growth across Mid-Ulster as a region.

“We are very pleased with how the consultation process has allowed us to create meaningful engagement with the community. We will continue to engage constructively with neighbouring residents to address any outstanding concerns. We hope to build on this high level of public support and continue this project’s progress to ensure both Capper and Tamnamore fulfil their potential”.