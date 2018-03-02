Carrick firm lays on Northern Ireland team bus for overseas party

A Carrickfergus firm has played host to representatives from the multi-million pound phototonics industry.

The visit to the Yelo plant by a 25-strong party was seen as an opportunity to promote Northern Ireland as a hub for technology and innovation.

Participants at the Yelo-hosted event in Carrick.

The local test equipment manufacturing company hosted the programme in co-operation with EPIC (European Photonics Industry Consortium).

Participants were drawn from some of the biggest companies from around the globe including America, Canada, Japan and Europe.

As well as networking and workshops at Trooperslane Industrial Estate, the visitors attended a dinner in the Titanic Exhibition Centre, Belfast.

There was even a surprise for the overseas party as Dylan Burke, Yelo marketing executive, explained: “EPIC always like to make these events memorable so we had the official Northern Ireland team bus collect them from Yelo and take them to an Irish themed dinner at the top of the Titanic building.”