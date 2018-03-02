Carrick meeting after Sensata job losses announcement

A meeting for employees impacted by last week’s Sensata Technologies job losses announcement will take place on Wednesday, March 7, in Carrickfergus.

East Antrim Progressive Unionist Party said it is co-ordinating the meeting “in an attempt to provide training and support”.

In a statement, it added: “The meeting will be attended by lead partners from the Social Investment Fund, Carrick Community Forum and Unite, the union.”

The meeting will be held in the function room, Dobbins Inn, Carrickfergus High Street, at 7.00pm.

The tyre pressure monitoring systems manufacturer is seeking to reduce its Meadowbank Road site workforce by 125 following a review of operations and in response to a drop in expected demand for some of the products currently made in Northern Ireland.