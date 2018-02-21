Carrick workers help to refurbish ‘Narnia’

Generous staff at a Carrickfergus company have helped support the Cancer Fund for Children to the tune of £10,000.

McCue Crafted Fit employees raised £2750 for the charity by partaking in a range of fundraising events that included an abseil down the Europa Hotel, participation in the Belfast Marathon, fun day raffles and a ‘Christmas Jumper Day’. The company is also assisting with refurbishment of the charity’s residential log cabin, Narnia - a haven for young people dealing with cancer in Newcastle, Co. Down - valuing its contribution to over £10k.

Les McCracken, managing director of McCue, said: “The team at McCue were privileged to support such an amazing charity through a range of fundraising events and we were delighted to further our donation by offering to help refurbish the residential log cabin.

“We take pride in knowing that our work will enhance the experience of many families throughout Northern Ireland who visit the retreat.”

The kind-hearted gesture will see an update of the bathroom area themed in the charity’s bright colours with partitioning and new cubicles also installed.

Corinna Decodts, Facilities manager with the charity, said: “We are indebted to McCue for their generous donation to Cancer Fund for Children, which will help us support some of the many families in Northern Ireland who have been affected by cancer.

“As we are a registered charity, we depend on the kind generosity of others through donations and volunteering to allow us to continue our deliverance of vital support services.”

If you would like to donate to Cancer Fund for Children or find out more about its work, visit www.cancerfundforchildren.com