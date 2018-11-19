Carrickfergus Enterprise invests £20k in new digital tourism map

Carrickfergus Enterprise has invested £20,000 in a digital initiative to connect tourism businesses in the area more closely with visitors.

‘Experience Northern Ireland’ users will be able to create their own itemised journey experience while also choosing the most optimal route.

Companies within the tourism industry including hotels, restaurants and attractions can register to the platform to be listed alongside local landmarks, increasing their visibility and creating a journey plan for the tourist.

By subscribing to the platform, it provides businesses with an affordable alternative. Many of them depend on general booking websites to secure reservations from tourists. These companies often require expensive subscriptions and hidden commission fees but feel there is no alternative, according to Carrickfergus Enterprise.

Bill Adamson, chairman of Carrickfergus Enterprise, said: “Northern Irish tourism has an immense amount to offer, from The Gobbins to the Giant’s Causeway. We’re passionate about showcasing that offering by connecting the visitors with the local Northern Ireland experience.

“We are joining the dots between restaurants, attractions and hotels to ensure our visitors experience the ‘magic’ of Northern Ireland in every element of their journey.”

Kelli Bagchus, manager of Carrickfergus Enterprise, said: “So far we’ve had a 100% success rate with local companies subscribing to the platform, demonstrating the need for a local alternative and the important value it will add to their work.

“Following the success of the Coastal Tourism Hub launched by Carrickfergus Enterprise, we’ve come to recognise the importance of highlighting these companies in the tourism sector.

“We hope to connect tourists to local businesses through an Experience Northern Ireland app which will launch in the upcoming months.”

To visit Experience Northern Ireland, click: https://xperienceni.com