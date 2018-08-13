Carrickfergus Enterprise plans expansion on full occupancy

Carrickfergus Enterprise has announced that it has achieved full occupancy for the first time in over 20 years and unveiled plans for a significant expansion of the site.

The business park, opened in 1994, currently hosts 36 tenants employing 140 staff. The 60,000 sq2 site has 39 units with 13 high-tech offices offering SMEs a home for their business to grow and develop with dedicated support direct from the agency.

Due to the high demand in the business park, the social enterprise hopes to secure funding to begin building phase four of the business park to accommodate the need for high tech office space.

The new 12,750sqft build, will offer up to 28 high tech offices supporting the creation of 80-100 jobs.

The aim is that an increased offering of high quality office space will accommodate Carrickfergus’ transition from traditional manufacturing to the digital economy.

The expansion is aligned to Mid and East Antrim’s Amplify Strategy which intends to tackle the limited number of digital and technology firms in the Borough.

The strategy is aimed at promoting knowledge economy jobs to create more opportunities in priority sectors such as digital, financial and business services, advanced manufacturing, and agri-food sectors.

“The 100% occupancy is great news for us and the Mid and East Antrim borough,” said chairman Bill Adamson.

“The area has faced several blows this year, but full occupancy at the park demonstrates a renewed confidence in the local economy.

“Entrepreneurs are increasingly tapping into the digital economy and need a supported space to be able to advance their business.” he added.

Key sectors currently represented at the park include manufacturing, ICT services, research & development, life sciences, fabrication services and financial services.